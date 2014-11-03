Serenity Leigh Minder
November 3, 2014 11:20 AM
Name: Serenity Leigh Minder
Parents: Allen Minder and April Fredrick (West)
Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
Birthdate: 10-11-2014
Time: 8:58 PM
Hospital: Alton Memorial Hospital
Grandparents: Richard and Rhonda Kaye West of Brighton, Charlene and Henry Franklin of Medora, Allen and Peggy Minder of East St. Louis