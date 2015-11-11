Seraphina Rebecca Ann Atkins
November 11, 2015 4:16 PM
Parents: William Atkins and Deborah Benton-Atkins
Town of Residence: Brighton, IL
Gender: Female
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Roberta Atkins - Godfrey, IL | Ed and Diane Atkins - Troy, IL | Donald and Phyllis Benton - East Alton, IL
Great-Grandparents: Mary Ann Braden - Alton, IL | Michelle Adams - Cottage Hills, IL | Wayne and Ruth Adams - Bunker Hill, IL