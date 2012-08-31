September MCHS meeting to feature tales of Jessie James Fall Festival set for Sept. 15 and 16 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Joann Byland, of Carrollton will speak about Jessie James, and the possibility of local connections to the infamous bandit, at the September meeting of the Macoupin County Historical Society, Monday, Sept. 10, in the Ruyle Building across from the Anderson Mansion at 7 p.m.



“There’s facts, and there’s folklore, and it’s hard to separate the two, but, if you’re interested in Jessie James, his stint as a guerilla during the Civil War or his outlaw lifestyle afterwards, you will enjoy this presentation,” Byland said.



Byland especially likes it when she hears new stories about James. “I like audience participation,” Byland said. “So, if they have stories they want to share that have handed down to them, I enjoy that, and I think other people do, too.”



Photos and various books will also be available for attendees to thumb through. “He only lived 34 years. My presentation shouldn’t be that long, but he fit a lot in that short period of time,” Byland said with a laugh.



This and all of MCHS’s events and meetings are free and open to the public. The non-profit organization is dedicated to the study of the area's history and the preservation of Macoupin County memorabilia. Its home, the Anderson Mansion Museum, is located at 920 Breckenridge St. in Carlinville, Ill.



The organization is also gearing up for its Fall Festival which will be held Sept. 15 and 16 at the Anderson Mansion. The festival will feature a huge craft show, demonstrations, hundreds of vendors, an antique tractor parade, bluegrass and much more.



Those wanting more information on the organization or its events can visit the Web site macsociety.org or call 217-854-2850.