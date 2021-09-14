ST. LOUIS – According to the Centers for Disease Control, one out of every nine men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. For African American men, the number is even higher – one in seven. This makes prostate cancer the most frequently diagnosed cancer among men.

David Bryan, M.D., a urologist with Urology of St. Louis, said that while those numbers can sound discouraging, the good news is that the five-year survival rate for men diagnosed with prostate cancer is 99% when detected early.

“Over the last ten years alone, remarkable progress has been made in regard to how we identify and treat prostate cancer,” said Dr. Bryan. “It’s important that men understand that prostate cancer is considered a silent killer, meaning there are often no symptoms, so early detection is crucial. While the basic screening is simple and virtually painless, it’s also not something that people can perform on their own, so it’s important to talk to your primary care doctor or urologist about getting tested.”

Dr. Bryan said prostate cancer screenings typically involve two simple tests, a DRE (digital rectal exam) and a blood test called a PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen). Dr. Bryan recommends that men start getting screened for prostate cancer at age 45 unless they have a family history of prostate cancer. It’s important for men to have screenings on an annual basis, as changes to the prostate can also signal a problem.

“The implementation of prostate cancer screening has been one of the main reasons for the decrease in prostate cancer-specific death by more than 50% over the last 30 years, so we do have solid evidence that these screenings can save lives,” said Dr. Bryan. “Our goal throughout this month is to empower people to take the time, make an appointment with your doctor, and get screened.”

