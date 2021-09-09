SOUTH ROXANA - The Village of South Roxana made an important announcement today and City Administrator/Police Chief Bob Coles said he would like to honor fallen Fire Chief Todd Werner on September 9 as William “Todd” Werner Day.

"We want to celebrate the life of someone who had such an impact on so many people, the village found it fitting to have Todd’s birthday be a day to celebrate him," Coles said.

"In the discussions his wife, Sonja, and I have had, we wanted to ensure Todd will never be forgotten for everything he has accomplished. I approached Mayor Barbara Overton and the village board who overwhelmingly supported this proclamation. Our State Representative Amy Elik is in the process of helping the village rename a portion of Illinois Route 111 to William Todd Werner Memorial Highway. To rename a portion of the road, will take some time to complete, but the village will have a ceremony as the day gets closer."

Coles said Sonja still has not heard back if any benefits will be provided to the family in wake of Todd’s death. If you would like to contribute, the family is hosting a Chicken & Beer Dance to help raise funds for the family.

Article continues after sponsor message

The festivities will be held at the Dad’s Club 417 Roxana Avenue, South Roxana, IL., from 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 or can be purchased at the door for $15. Proceeds will benefit the late Todd Werner's wife, Sonja.

"I ask anyone who could help donate to this cause, even if you are not able to attend, your support will be forever appreciated," Coles said.

For advance ticket sales, people can reach Sarah Bowman 618-401-6738 or Ed Allsman 618-781-4630.

"Sonja is suffering from the loss of her husband and her life partner being taken away from her at such a young age," Coles said. "As the rest of us returned to our normal life, Sonja is still trying to cope with returning to work and coping with her grief. I don’t think someone going through this much grief by herself, should have to shoulder the burden of her family’s financial affairs as well."

More like this: