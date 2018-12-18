JERSEY - Sentencing for Michael and Georgena L. Roberts, each 43, of Ferguson Street, Jerseyville for a guilty plea to first-degree murder has been delayed until Jan. 16, 2019, Jersey State’s Attorney Ben Goetten said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The state’s attorney’s prosecution team filed first-degree murder charges based on facts that the couple starved their 6-year-old son, Liam, to death. He weighed 17 pounds at death, Goetten said.

Michael Roberts’ attorney filed a motion to continue the sentencing last week. Statements and arguments were made and in the end, the date is now set for Jan. 16, 2019.

Goetten said the state was prepared to go forward with the sentencing on Dec. 19th as scheduled, but now will utilize the January date.

More like this: