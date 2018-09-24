EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School girls’ tennis team climaxed an extraordinary busy week by sweeping all three of their meets at the Southern Illinois Duals, held Friday and Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The Tigers defeated Quincy 9-0 on Friday afternoon and then defeated both Normal Community and Triad by identical 8-1 scores on Saturday.. It climaxed a week where Edwardsville played a total of seven meets during the span.

“Lots of kids played really well,” Tigers head coach Dave Lipe said. “Several of the girls played their best tennis of the season, and we also had several new doubles’ combinations, and everyone played really well.”

In addition to Friday’s shutout of Quincy – the fourth of the week, including split-squad wins over both Collinsville and Waterloo, along with a shutout of Mascoutah – it was also the Tigers’ Senior Night, where in pre-match ceremonies, the Edwardsville Class of 2019 were honored. The seniors recognized included Myah Chenault, Abby Cimarolli, Natalie Karibian, Annie McGinnis, Kasey Schroeder and Alyssa Wilson.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the meet against Quincy, Karibian started the singles matches off with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Olivia Clayton, and McGinnis won over Isabella Trinh 6-4, 6-2, Cimarolli won her match over Taylor Kruse 6-0, 6-1, while Chloe Trimpe won over Katarina Vrtikapa 6-0, 6-1. Hannah Colbert defeated Emily Klimmer 6-0, 6-0 and Grace Hackett won over Emma Staff 6-0, 6-1.

In the doubles, Cimarolli and Karibian took their match over Clayton and Trinh 6-2, 6-0, it was McGinnis and Colbert defeating Kruse and Staff 6-0, 6-0 and Hackett and Trimpe won over Klimmer and Vrtikapa 6-0, 6-0.

Lipe was very happy with how his team played throughout the week.

“We played seven matches this week, and it was an exhausting schedule,” Lipe said. “I think all the kids enjoyed Senior Night, and all the kids really had a good time playing. We played a lot of different kids in our lineup, lots of kids had a chance to play and that was really good for our team.”

The Tigers have an upcoming trip to Chicagoland for a tournament, along with upcoming dual meets against John Burroughs of suburban St. Louis and O’Fallon, along with the Southwestern Conference tournament in the weeks ahead. Lipe likes the way his team is coming along, and knows his team will be ready for the challenges ahead.

“Things are rolling right along,” Lipe said, “and we’re looking forward to the conference tournament, along with sectionals, and hopefully State.”

More like this: