EDWARDSVILLE — The headlines most of the time may belong to the players in the backfield or on the receiving corps on the offensive side of the ball.

But it’s the guys up front on the offensive line that makes things happen for any successful offense.

Take three senior offensive linemen for Edwardsville’s football team, for example. Jacob Milton, Carson Robinson and Cale Warrer are three important parts of a close-knit Tigers’ offensive line who throw the blocks and open the holes that spring loose the Tigers’ powerful running game.

“I would say it’s very important,” Milton said about his role of the team after the Tigers’ big 62-14 win over O’Fallon Friday night. “I feel like we get a lot done with it. Without us, I don’t think we get much done.”

And Milton’s philosophy towards playing the line is simple: One for all and all for one.

“I think the more you do, like as one, helps out the entire team,” Milton said.

Milton, a four-year player in Edwardsville’s program, loves playing with his teammates. His most favorite thing about the line?

“Playing with these guys,” Milton said with a smile.

“I think as a lineman, we kind of describe ourselves as the spine or the backbone,” Robinson said. “Without everyone, there isn’t a game, but the linemen, we help everything happen, and we defend the quarterback.”

Robinson, also a four-year player, totally loves playing on the line and helping to make things happen.

“I love it,” Robinson said. “There’s nothing better. . .being with my brothers,”

Warrer, the team’s center, has the most responsibility, reading the offensive line’s set up and calling the blocking audibles when necessary.

“It’s pretty big,” Warrer said. “I’m the longest starter on the O-line; it’s a big deal to have that on your back. You’ve got to call everything, you’ve got to make sure everyone knows what they’re doing and everything, you’ve got to make sure that everybody’s together on this and not falling apart and going at each other.”

And Warrer also loves playing with his teammates.

“I love playing with these guys,” Warrer said. “I wouldn’t give anybody up for any other person in the world. I love playing with my line mates. They’re very great.”

As for the final three weeks of the season, each lineman has simple goals.

“I’m really looking forward to just having fun,” Warrer said. “They look like pretty good games for us to play. I want to have fun, I want these guys to have fun, I want them to get good experience in our senior year.”

“Just keep on winning,” Robinson said with a smile.

“Keep working, make playoffs,” Milton said.

Without a doubt, Jacob Milton, Carson Robinson and Cale Warrer will each have a big role in the Tigers’ success for the remainder of the season. And they’ll have fun doing it, too.

