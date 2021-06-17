COLLINSVILLE - St. John’s Community Care in Collinsville was delighted to receive a special gift of a Fairy Garden designed by crafters at the Senior Center in Collinsville. The Fairy Garden was gifted in recognition of the recent work and updates that were accomplished to St. John’s Community Care courtyard and garden area by many volunteers over the last few months. “It’s definitely been a great transformation and a newly revitalized area for our Adult Day participants to gather and stroll around on nice days. The Fairy Garden gift will certainly add a special touch visually to the garden. We really enjoy our community partners like the Collinsville Senior Center and invite you or your business to come tour the garden and our Adult Day Center.” Said Nancy Berry, Executive Director of St. John’s.

About The Senior Center in Collinsville

Empowering adults 50+ in Collinsville Township for personal independence, healthy aging, social connection, and life-long learning. Lunch is served Mondays – Fridays form 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please enter through the back door of the center. The Collinsville Senior Center is located at 420 East Main Street in Collinsville. For more information call 618-344-7787 or visit Services (collinsvilletownship.org).

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with special efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care web site at www.stjohnscc.org or call 618-344-5008.

