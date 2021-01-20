GRANITE CITY – Seniors Evany Hernandez and Isaiah McKay from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks January Students of the Month.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on multiple achievements including leadership skills, moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Students receive a certificate from the Elks at Senior Recognition in May.

EVANY HERNANDEZ

National Honor Society Vice President ... Volunteer at New Friends Fall Festival, Kids Soccer Camp, Proven Landscape and Holy Rosary Church Trunk or Treat ... Three-year member of softball team and two-year member of girls soccer team ... GC Tribe Softball MVP ... All-Warrior Award ... Student Council ... Four-year Secondary Honors ... Three-year member of Varsity Club.

ISAIAH MCKAY

Madison County Youth Board member ... Three-year member of Concert and Pep Band ... National Honor Society .. Four-year member of Science Club ... Saturday Scholars Program ... Rotary Student of the Month.

