TROY/MARYVILLE - The Troy Wiesemeyer Center was full of cell phones, Ipods, and laptops on November 5 – it was a digital fiesta! Over 40 seniors and volunteers gathered for the first-ever Senior Digital Training.

Two organizations came together pretty quickly to organize this event. “When Shirley from the Jarvis Township Seniors stopped by the Chamber office, who would have thought that a week later we would have an event like this come together,” said Dawn Mushill, Executive Director, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce.

Seniors signed up to attend and bring their digital item. The event brought volunteers who worked with the attendees, helping them with basic things like uploading pictures, adding apps, sending text messages, and more. “We really had no idea what to expect for this first event,” said Mushill. “Our volunteers came in willing to answer as many questions as possible,” said Mushill.

The event was such a success, the two organizations are planning another event. For more information on attending or volunteering or if you have ideas for other senior events, contact the Jarvis Senior Center at 618-667-2022.

