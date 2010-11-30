Senior Services Plus and Spectrum Entertainment Group are pleased to announce that on Saturday, December 4 they will be hosting a Christmas Dance for the community from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. featuring the Will Black Orchestra. Margaret Lanier, SSP activity director said, “After our very successful event with the Timbarridge Band, the seniors said that they wanted to have more dances so we have teamed up with Spectrum Entertainment to book one of the best big bands in the area for our dance.”

The Will Black Orchestra gets its name from band leader – William Winkleblack. Will says, “Will came from William and Black came from Winkleblack.” He continued, “I started my first band in 1949 and have been playing throughout the Illinois and Missouri area ever since.” The band is made up of musicians from as close as Gillespie to the neighboring cities of Edwardsville, Staunton, Raymond, Nokomis, and Springfield. The instrumentation is Piano, Drums, String Bass, Trumpet, Tenor Sax, Clarinet, Trombone and vocals. Greg Gelzinins, spokesperson for Spectrum Entertainment remarked, “This is one of the best big bands we have had the pleasure of working with and being able to bring them to the Alton area is a real treat.” Gelzinnis added, “The vocals of Eleanor will amaze everyone in attendance.” He continued, “She and her husband Terry, the piano-man, have been entertaining all of their lives together playing the hotel circuit from St. Louis to Chicago, the Wisconsin Dells all the way to Vegas.”

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the dance will begin at 7:00 p.m. Admission to the dance is $20 per person, which includes refreshments and holiday treats. Advance reservations may be made by calling the Senior Center at 618-465-3298. Lanier added, “While this dance was requested by our SSP Seniors, it is open to the general public as well.” She added, “Anyone of any age who likes great music and enjoys dancing will thoroughly enjoy themselves and is sure to be in the Christmas Spirit by the time they leave.”

