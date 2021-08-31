ARNOLD - Students of all ages are back to school recently. Most stories and pictures of kids returning to school are familiar. But Cedarhurst Living has their own version of a back to school story, with a twist.

While it is back to school month, Cedarhurst of Arnold decided it shouldn't be that only kids get to "have all the fun of hitting the books." So they are putting their seniors back in class, too.

They are not talking about 17 year old or 22 year old seniors, but the seniors living at the senior living communityin Arnold. They were all presented with diplomas on Friday.

Community and corporate staff will be teaching all types of classes including Shop Class, Math League, Spelling Bee, Physical Education, Home Economics, and Music Class to get the residents’ minds sharp at the beginning of the school year.

Studies show that, even the most minor of activities, show results in keeping the mind active and sharp.

“Simple card games such as Poker, Solitaire, Go Fish, and Memory Match can help to improve cognitive function in seniors,” says Johanna Miller, Life Enrichment Director of Cedarhurst of Arnold. "Card games stimulate parts of the brain responsible for logical problem-solving and memory retention, along with other functions. Fitness activities help you maintain and even improve your balance, flexibility, strength, and aerobic conditioning. An active lifestyle can help keep your body and mind healthy while boosting your enjoyment of life."

