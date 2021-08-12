WOOD RIVER – Every good team has good coaches and better leaders. For the East Alton-Wood River High School football team, their standout leader is senior wide receiver, Brenden Noel.

“We haven’t had a regular-season in almost two years," Noel said. "I am ready to get back to somewhat normalcy, have a solid year, and win games.” With his poise and athleticism, expect Noel to be a pillar for the Oiler’s offense.

Outside of his athletic gifts, Noel brings the energy for his teammates to every practice and every game. “I like to hype everyone up and get them going. We’ve been a bit down lately with how hot it’s been but getting all my teammates going helps brighten the mood.”

Article continues after sponsor message

When asked about getting the chance to play his final season in his senior year, Noel commented, “I’m so grateful. I was worried about not getting a season my senior year.” To cap off his high school career, Noel believes he is coming in faster than ever with a strong grasp on his routes. Look for Noel to utilize his understanding of the game and talents to put up some impressive offensive numbers to conclude his high school career.

As for football after high school, the senior is taking a one-day at a time approach. “I would love to do more with football. But with how things are right now, it’s okay if something doesn’t work out.” If this happens to be Noel’s final football season, he has been grateful for his teammates and credits the first-class coaching of East Alton – Wood River as being the best coaches he has ever had.

Want to know what to expect from this Oilers’ season? “You’re just going to have to be there to watch it.”

Catch Noel and the Oilers' home opener on Aug. 27 against Madison and game two at home against Civic Memorial on September 3.

More like this: