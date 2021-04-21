WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School senior volleyball/softball player Taylor Murray is a gifted two-sport athlete for the Oilers.

Murray is the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

“I would like to thank my parents for supporting me in everything that I do and for teaching me to never give up no matter how difficult the task or situation maybe,” Murray said.

Murray is coached by Stacey Ferguson and she has been playing volleyball for all four years at EA-WR. She said she loves volleyball because it has taught her great teamwork and communication skills.

Some of Murray’s accomplishments are dedication, hard work, and the flexibility to learn something new.

She plays select softball and she loves to spend time with friends and family. She also plays softball for the Oilers. Sports have taught her how to manage her time and develop leadership skills.

“I have not made a final decision on a college yet but yes I would love to continue playing sports in college," she said. "I would like to major in biology and get a minor in forensics.”

Murray has been a part of the National Honor Society, high honor roll, talent search, big sisters, and renaissance club at EAWR.

