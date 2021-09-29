BETHALTO - Maddie Brueckner, a senior on the girls' volleyball team at Civic Memorial High School, has played an instrumental part in the Eagles' fast start this season.

Brueckner helped CM win their first 14 matches of the season. For her contributions to the Eagles' team both on and off the court, Brueckner has been selected as the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.

Brueckner, who plays for head coach Kristie Ochs, has enjoyed success in her time with the Eagles and has won a number of honors.

"My sophomore year, I received All-Tournament team at the Alton tournament," Brueckner said, "and (Mississippi Valley) conference honorable mention. In my junior year, I received second-team All-Conference. I also just received All-Tournament team in the 2021 Roxana tournament."

Brueckner thanked her family for their support and guidance during her volleyball career.

"I would like to thank my parents, Leah and Matt, for always pushing me to work hard and do my best ever since I was younger," Brueckner said. "I would also like to thank my grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and siblings who are always at my games supporting me."

Brueckner started to play volleyball early and enjoys the team part of the sport and the positive energy during matches.

"I have been playing since third grade," Brueckner said. "and my favorite thing about it is the team aspect and overall energy throughout the game."

The lessons that sport in general, and volleyball in particular, haven't been lost on Brueckner.

"My involvement in sports have taught me many life skill and has shaped me into the person I am today," Brueckner said. "It has taught me how to be a team player and have a good work ethic."

Brueckner also plays basketball for the Eagles and has also done well in the classroom, taking honors and college classes in school. She's also a member of CM's National Honor Society chapter, the Mu Alpha Theta sorority, the Spanish NHS, and is also regularly on the high honor roll and a member of the Student Council.

Brueckner plans on majoring in physical therapy in college. She hasn't yet decided where she'll go to school after high school graduation.

