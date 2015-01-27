The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite all senior citizens (55 and older) to enjoy a 3 day and 2 night adventure to Kansas City, April 14th-16th.

Day 1, Tuesday, April 14 – We will tour of Warm Springs Ranch, home of the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales, on our way to Kansas City, time to get settled into hotel, Crown Center for free time & optional visit of the Aquarium at Crown Center, & Dinner at Buca di Beppo (fresh, authentic Italian food served family style).

Day 2, Wednesday, April 15 - Hot buffet breakfast at hotel (Holiday Inn Country Club Plaza), Jazz Museum, Negro Baseball League Museum, Lunch at Fiorella's Jack Stack BBQ, optional Federal Reserve Museum Tour, time to rest & get ready, and New Theatre for a dinner theatre presenting Broadway comedies and musicals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Day 3, Thursday, April 16- Hot buffet breakfast at hotel, Arabia Steamboat Museum, and Lunch at Lidia's KC (Italian food and home of Lidia Bastianich, an Emmy award-winning television host & best-selling cookbook author)

The cost is $440 per person double occupancy (additional $125 for single occupancy). There is a $295 deposit due when signing up. There is one additional payment of $145 due on March 4th. The price includes motorcoach, hotel, 7 meals, & all listed above activities. There is a $75 cancelation fee before all cancelations March 4th and no refunds will be issued after March 4th. We will depart from the Winston Brown Recreation Complex 1325 Schiller Ave. Edwardsville.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

More like this: