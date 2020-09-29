JERSEY - Michelle Maag, a senior tennis player, the September Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School, has been a standout for the Panthers for four years.



Dan Diamond is Maag’s coach. Maag said she what likes most about the sport is it is individualized so she must rely on herself to improve and compete for every match.

"I would like to thank my parents for putting in so much time and money and always supporting me," she said. "My greatest accomplishment is going to state in doubles last year and receiving PAC Pride Award.”

Some of Maag’s school's accomplishments are FCA, Niceness is Priceless, Key Club, NHS, and Blue Crew.

Maag said she is unsure what college she will attend but she would like to study pre-med in college. She is also in the NHS and she is on the honor roll. She is a catcher and a first baseman for the Panthers.

