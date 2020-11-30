WOOD RIVER - Senior Karli Withers, who is a mainstay on both the East Alton-Wood River High School's girls' volleyball and basketball teams, played for the first time ever on the Oilers' girls tennis team this past season, and enjoyed a successful season on the court, learning a new sport and picking up on it very well.

For her accomplishments on the tennis courts this season, Withers has been named the EAWR Riverbender.com's female Athlete of the Month for November, 2020.

Withers, who played for head coach Mary Broadway, gained a new appreciation for the sport just by playing for the first time this past season.

"This year was my first year playing tennis," Withers said. "My favorite part of tennis was learning a new sport, and gaining an appreciation for all those who play."

It's been Withers' involvement in Oiler sports in general, and all the lessons that it's taught her, that has helped develop her into the person she is today.

"My involvement in sports through my high school career has helped me have great motivation, perseverance, and has given me the ability to work well with others," Withers said.

It was her hard work and dedication, along with her ability to adjust to many situations, that helped Withers receive this month's honor.

"My hard work ethic, and my ability to pick up on things quickly, has created my success in sports and in school," Withers said, "and has led me to receiving this reward.

Withers won't be playing tennis intercollegiately, as she's decided to concentrate on her academics and classroom work, but plans on attending Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky., to study nursing. She does plan on playing during her spare time while in college, and has enjoyed her time and experiences as a member of the EAWR tennis team.

"This tennis season was extremely fun," Withers said, "and an experience that I will never forget, thanks to my coach, Mary Broadway."

