WOOD RIVER - Four years of hard work and determination helped East Alton-Wood River High School senior tennis player Hannah Allen to become the number one singles player for the Oilers, winning many key matches for the team during the 2020 season.

For her work and dedication to the team, Allen has been named the Riverbender.com East Alton-Wood River High School Female Athlete of the Month for October, 2020.

Allen, who played for head coach Mary Broadway, started off in the lineup her freshman season as the number five player in the lineup, then worked her way up to the top spot this season.

"A major accomplishment that has led to this award is starting off my freshman year playing at the number five position," Allen said, "then continuing to work hard the next years to earn the number one spot on the team, and earn victories."

Allen thanked her coach for all the success she's enjoyed on the court.

"I would like to thank my coach, Mary Broadway, for my success in tennis over the last four years," Allen said.

Allen has played for the Oilers her entire time in high school, and enjoys many of the aspects of competition within the sport.

"I have been playing tennis for four years," Allen said. "The thing I like most about tennis is the one-on-one competition that is faced at each match."

Being involved in sports has definitely helped Allen develop her work ethic, both on the court and in the classroom.

"My high school career and involvement in sports has helped shape me into the person I am today by understanding how to become a leader in the classroom and on the court," Allen said. "Also, school and sports has helped shape me into the person I am today by having a good work ethic."

Allen also plays on the girls basketball team for East Alton-Wood River, playing both guard and forward, and in the classroom, has won the Daughters of the American Revolution award, being inducted in the school's chapter of the National Honor Society, and winning gold level renaissance awards for three consecutive years. She's yet to decide which college she'll attend, but is possibly looking at playing both tennis and basketball at the intramural level. She plans on majoring in physical therapy, with a possible career as a physical therapist for children.

