By COLIN FEENEY

ALTON - Senior striker Cody Miller is one of the key players for Marquette Catholic as the Explorers get ready to play in the IHSA Class 2A playoffs, having scored eight goals and adding 10 assists for 28 points in helping Marquette push to a record of 11-7-1 record going into their regional match against Highland on Oct. 19 at Gordon Moore Park.

For his efforts on and off the pitch, Miller is the Jeff Lauritzen-County Financial Male Athlete Of The Month For Marquette Catholic High School.

Miller, who plays for head coach Jerry DiSalvo and assistant coach Jeff Stoll, has many positive qualities that have helped him in being selected for this month's honor.

"I have attained a level of sportsmanship that allows me to be a true team player," Miller said, "and to try to distinguish whether to make the goal or assist my teammate so that they can make the goal. I am dedicated to the sport and to the team."

Miller thanked several people for helping him achieve the level of success that he has in soccer.

"I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for all their support," Miller said. "Especially all of the years I have played, and my parents sacrificing their time to take me to practices and games. They were always there, congratulating my victories and offering solace in my defeats.

"I would also like to thank my grandpa, who has attended as many games as he could and for always being someone for me to look up to."

Miller has been playing since a young age, and enjoys many of the positive aspects of the sport.

"I started playing soccer when I was five years old, so about 13 years," Miller said. "I have been involved in other club teams, such as Scott-Gallagher and Glen/Ed. What I like most about soccer is that I get to play and practice with my teammates."

Miller transferred to Marquette from Jersey Community High School in his junior year, and considers the sport to be his main hobby.

"Soccer is my hobby," Miller said. "I have played this sport sometimes year-round, whether it be indoor soccer or outdoors. I started playing varsity since my freshman year."

The lessons the soccer in particular, and sport in general, have never been lost on Miller, and he embraces them well.

"It has taught me to be a humble winner and a gracious loser," Miller said. "It has taught me that there is no "I' in team."

Miller suffered a broken arm in his final regular-season game on Oct. 8, a 4-3 win over Waterloo, and hopes to play in the postseason even with the injury, but when his high school career is finished, he will miss playing the sport and hanging out on the pitch. The midfielder and striker hopes to play in college but has not decided as of yet where he'll go to school or what his major will be.

