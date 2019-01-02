ALTON - Rock Steady Boxing-Alton is one of the many group exercise classes offered at SSP.

This specific class gives people with Parkinson’s disease hope by improving their quality of life through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum. In our classes at SSP, exercises are largely adapted from boxing drills. Parkinson's boxers condition for optimal agility, speed, muscular endurance, accuracy, hand-eye coordination, footwork and overall strength to defend against and overcome opponents.

SSP recently purchased all new equipment to aid in the fight, and at RSB-Alton, Parkinson’s disease is the opponent! Exercises vary in purpose and form but share one common trait: they are rigorous and intended to extend the perceived capabilities of the participant. Our members of RSB-Alton have developed friendships and interact with other members with movement disorders throughout monthly Parkinson’s Support Groups.

Call SSP at 618-465-3298 ext.120 to schedule an appointment to visit a Rock Steady Boxing session, speak privately with our certified RSB coach – Dustin Heiser, or watch a class in action. And, as with any exercise program, please consult your physician before beginning training.

