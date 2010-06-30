After many hours of deliberation and energy, the management of Senior Services Plus has come to the decision to temporarily withdraw from the Pepsi Refresh Project for $250,000.

The competition has been fierce to win the grant and despite their best efforts, it’s been a goal that has been unattainable for them over the past four months. The Pepsi Refresh Project has created a nationwide buzz, giving away millions of dollars in grant money for a variety of causes. There are 6 categories that the ideas fall into: Health, Arts and Culture, Food and Shelter, The Planet, Neighborhoods, and Education. The grants are awarded in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $250,000.

As threats of state budget cuts continue to loom, the agency was hopeful that they could win the grant. The agency had plans of using the $250,000 to purchase 8 Hybrid vehicles to be used in the agency’s Meals on Wheels Program. Purchase of the fuel efficient vehicles would have made a significant impact on the agency’s transportation and nutrition programs, with a potential savings of over $40,000 per year.

SSP plans to submit a proposal for a lesser grant amount, which should prove to be more successful. SSP’s newest grant idea will be eligible for voting in September.

SSP Executive Director, Jonathan Becker, expressed his thanks to all those who’ve helped support the project. “The outpouring of support that we’ve received from the community for this project has been phenomenal. It’s been great to see the community get behind us to help Meals on Wheels. On behalf of our agency, I’d like to thank everyone who has faithfully voted in the past and hope that they will support us in September.”

For more information on programs and services that Senior Services Plus offers, please contact the agency at 618-465-3298 or visit their website at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

