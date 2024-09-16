ALTON - Senior Services Plus has several events coming up for seniors to enjoy.

On Sept. 20, 2024, community members aged 55 and up can participate in Speed Connections, a series of timed conversations meant to foster friendships and romantic relationships. This will be followed by an open house event on Sept. 24; the community is invited to come to Senior Services Plus (SSP) to learn more about their programs. Through October, the organization will also be sponsoring a 50/50 raffle where half of the proceeds go to United Way.

“Our mission is really providing opportunities to individuals as they age,” explained Emily with SSP. “We’ve got lots of opportunities that span that.”

Emily and Sydney, who work with SSP, noted that the Speed Connections event is a fun way for seniors to get involved in the SSP community. From 2–4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, seniors can mingle with each other and form connections. If two people express a reciprocated interest in each other, SSP will provide them with each other’s contact information.

“It’s like typical speed dating in a rotating manner,” Sydney said. “Some people are going to stay, some people are going to move, and you’ll make your way around the room to the different people there.”

To register, visit the official event page on Facebook. It costs $10 to participate in Speed Connections, and proceeds go to United Way.

While Speed Connections will be fun, Emily and Sydney are especially excited for the open house event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. They noted that it’s a great chance to learn about the different programs and services that SSP offers, from their Wellness Center to their Meals on Wheels program to non-medical home care.

They said that their coworkers will be onsite to answer questions about each program, and they are eager to share more about everything SSP does in the community.

“If you haven’t been to our center and it feels kind of intimidating to come out, you’re not really sure where to go, this is a great opportunity to get acquainted with what you can do,” Emily said. “If anybody has questions about a certain program that we offer, maybe they’re familiar with one or two programs but maybe not the other ten that we have, this is a great opportunity for people to come in, have lunch, stop by each table, get information on each program, talk to the people who are really doing the work with our clients, with our participants, and get any questions answered.”

Emily and Sydney hope to see many attendees at their open house, where they also anticipate selling a lot of 50/50 raffle tickets. Proceeds from the raffle will go to United Way, the organization that funds SSP. You can purchase raffle tickets online or by going to SSP at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

“We are a United Way-funded agency. We’re very, very proud and lucky to be one of those agencies,” Emily added. “As part of our collaboration with them, we spend about two months fundraising and giving back to United Way to help support what they’re doing for us and other agencies in the community.”

SSP is open to the public. For more information about Senior Services Plus and their upcoming events, visit their official website at SeniorServicesPlus.org or their Facebook page.

