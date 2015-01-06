Event will spotlight how to downsize and keep track of important documents

Senior Services Plus will be hosting an event called "Cleaning Out Your Closet" on Wednesday, January 14th from 1:00-2:00pm at the agency's Alton Center. This free event will include tips for how to get better organized with household items, with your closet, with your day to day activities, and your "to-do list".

Michelle Rowe and Kelly Chapman of Senior Services Plus' Information & Assistance Department will spotlight the agency's Independent Lifestyle Solutions, which is a grant funded program to help consumers organize their homes, specifically with downsizing, and with organizing important documents. Both Rowe and Chapman have been helping consumers with the Independent Lifestyle Solution for over two years.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

