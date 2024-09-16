ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc., located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue, is celebrating National Senior Center Month by hosting an Open House. On Tuesday, September 24th from 10am-1pm, staff members from each SSP program will be available to talk with and share information on the various programs SSP has to offer. Programs include Meals on Wheels, Information & Assistance, In-Home Services, Transportation, Home Repair, Ombudsman Program, Foster Grandparent Program, as well as the on-site programs such as Congregate Dining in our School House Grill, the Wellness Center, classes, activities, and more.

SSP’s School House Grill will be operating during this event. Attendees can stop by the Grill’s information table to sample a new and exciting menu item coming this fall!

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 618-465-3298 ext. 123

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older
adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been
providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to
individuals as they age.

