ALTON – Senior Services Plus is proud to announce its yearly Wellness Center Open House on Wednesday, January 17. Take a free tour of our Wellness Center, enjoy healthy food and snacks, be part of a fitness discussion Q & A and see some of our classes demonstrated. Hit the ground running with your new year’s resolutions by learning about the many benefits and effects of exercise, and look at food in a whole new way with Food is Fuel! The open house starts at 1:00 p.m. and goes through 6:00 p.m.

If you or someone you know is interested in attending, Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Ave. in Alton. For more information, please contact 618-465-3298 or visit us online at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

