ALTON - We’ve all heard the phrase knowledge is power before right? Alton’s very own Senior Services Plus took that to heart.

On Friday, October 27th, SSP’s Rock Steady Boxing Coaches Dustin Heiser and Ryan Rauscher took the program on the road to the Midwest Parkinson’s Congress. SSP believes you can never stop learning and improving upon the care you provide, and that it is essential to stay informed of best practices.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Rock Steady Boxing Program will continue to fight back against Parkinson’s Disease, now with even greater precision.