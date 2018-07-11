ALTON - Construction started Friday at Senior Services Plus on North Rodgers as upgrades to the new Wellness Center began.

Jonathan Becker, Executive Director of Senior Services Plus, said they’ve been working for nearly five years to raise funds for development of the 10,000 square foot facility, with the footing and foundation set for installation in August.

“The parking lot will be blocked off starting Monday,” Becker said. “We’re anticipating a six-month process so it should be open right in time for the new year.”

The existing exit will be available for entering and exiting during construction.