Senior Services Plus (SSP) held their annual volunteer recognition dinner on Tuesday, April 17, 2012 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Senior Services Plus School House Grill. SSP Community Services Director Margaret Lanier arranged entertainment by LCCC student Jessica Gowen, dinner, key note speaker Dawna Galbreath from United Way and recognition awards for this event.

“It takes many dedicated volunteers with diverse backgrounds and skills that allow us to do what we do best, offering vital programming, activities, and resources to our older population. This is just one way we can say thank you for all the hours and dedication that they provided over the past year”, said John Becker Executive Director for SSP. Last year SSP volunteers provided over 14,000 volunteer hours delivering meals, maintenance, office duties, gardening, and much more.

This year’s theme was “Hat’s off to volunteer”. The expression "hats off to" means that you are expressing your admiration, congratulations, praise, showing respect, or conveying appreciation to a person. SSP staff “took their hats off to recognize their volunteers” for the dedication and commitment to SSP and SSP’s mission to provide programs, activities, and resources for older adult, said John Becker Executive Director for Senior Services Plus.

Senior Services Plus uses over 100 volunteers throughout Madison and St. Clair counties each year to provide programming. They offer a variety of programs to enhance the well being of seniors and their families. SSP offers; a Community Care Program, Wellness Center (open to ages 16 and up), Meals on Wheels Program, Transportation Program, the Foster Grandparent Program, Information and Assistance, the School House Grill, and Trips and Activities. For more information on any of these programs call: 618-465-3298.

