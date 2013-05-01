We would like to send a BIG Thank You to United Seating and Mobility in Hazelwood Missouri. Shortly after one of our employees posted a “help” article on facebook for a wheelchair for one of our Home Care clients; Tierrah Greene from United Seating and Mobility noticed the post and responded with the good news, that United Seating and Mobility would be able to donate a wheelchair for the Home Care client.

At Senior Services Plus we greatly appreciate donations like this that allow us to better serve our clients. For more information about donations you can contact us at (618) 465-3298.

Some other items on Seniors Services Plus wish list include: BATH BENCH OR BATH CHAIRS, WHEELCHAIRS, COMMODES, ANY SIZE ADULT DIAPERS, BED PADS, WALKERS AND CANES, ENSURE, CLEANING SUPPLIES

