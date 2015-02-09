The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, Presented by the Simmons Hanly Conroy- A National Law Firm, which took place SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2014 at SIU Edwardsville was a great success! The fundraising event was attended by residents, students, and businesses from nearly every county of the Metro East. Sponsors, donors and walkers raised $117,054.67, making the Metro East Walk one of the most successful in the nation in terms of exceeding fundraising and participant objectives established by the American Diabetes Association.

"We thank Senior Services Plus for gracious support of the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes. Over the last several years they have helped bring awareness to the Walk and to those who participate in it by including the personal stories of participants in their Newsletter. And this year, we are thrilled to feature Roger Brainerd, a long standing member of the SSP volunteer staff, as our 2015 Red Stride Ambassador. He attributes his success in reaching his weight and fitness goals due, greatly, to the support he has received from the SSP staff." said Rawnie Berry, American Diabetes Association Manager.

Jonathon Becker, Executive Director of Senior Service Plus said "Myself and the staff of SSP are proud to support the ADA and its fight against diabetes. Our participation in the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is a logical extension of our exercise and wellness initiatives. The support we provide is our way of assisting in the prevention and cure of diabetes for not only our SSP members and their families, but the community we serve."

Today, there are over 29 million Americans who are living with diabetes. If current trends continue, 1 in 3 adults will have diabetes by 2050. Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure, blindness, and non-traumatic lower limb amputation, a major contributor to hear disease and stroke, and is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S.

More people die each year from the complications of diabetes than from AIDS and breast cancer combined.

The American Diabetes Association is leading the fight to Stop Diabetes and its deadly consequences and fighting for those affected by diabetes. The Association funds research to prevent, cure and manage diabetes, hosts summer Camps for children with diabetes, provides objective and credible information, and gives voice to those denied their rights because of diabetes. To volunteer, make a donation, or sponsor the 2015 Metro East Step Walk to Stop Diabetes, which will be held at SIUE on September 19, please call 888-342-2383 ext. 6829.

