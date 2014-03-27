Earlier this month, Senior Services Plus presented at the American Society on Aging's national conference in San Diego. Senior Services Plus presented on 4 topics related to aging programs and services. The 4 presentations covered topics such as: Designing an effective senior health and wellness program, better utilizing senior volunteers, how to reach more seniors with less funding, and how to plan for the "baby boomers."

This is not the first time that Senior Services Plus has been recognized for being a leader in aging. In December 2013, Senior Services Plus presented at the Illinois Governors Conference on Aging on similar topics related to aging.

Senior Services Plus is a non-profit organization that has been providing services to seniors for over 40 years. Headquartered in Alton, Illinois, Senior Services Plus provides services to the entire St. Louis area in Illinois and Missouri. The agency's services include: Home Care, Meals On Wheels, Health & Wellness, Transportation services, Trips & Activities, and Information & Assistance. A senior center is also operated in Alton.

