Senior Services Plus has four representatives currently presenting at the American Society on Aging’s annual national conference in Chicago, Illinois. Senior Services Plus presented on topics related to aging programs and services. The presentations covered the topics of “Learning to Recognize and Resolve Barriers that Prevent Consumers from Accessing Services” and “Seniors in the Real World: Connecting them with Services and Supports”.

Executive Director of Senior Services Plus Jonathan Becker mentioned that “Our agency was selected to present at the national conference based on the uniqueness and nature of our cutting edge programs. There is no one else offering services to the extent that we offer in our region outside of the Chicagoland area.”

On Tuesday, March 24, staff members Michelle Rowe and Kelly Chapman of the Information and Assistance Department spoke to approximately 35 individuals on how Senior Services Plus works to overcome physical and economic barriers. Events and Activities Coordinator Kim Campbell identified programs and services that are offered through the agency to combat social barriers.

“Many of the attendees to our session were from other smaller organizations,” Campbell explained. “They were genuinely interested in learning about how our facility organizes partnerships with other organizations in an effort to meet the needs of the aging population.”

The presentation on overcoming barriers also spotlighted the agency’s outreach into surrounding counties including congregate dining sites, fitness class offerings, homecare services, “Taking it on the Road” with Information and Assistance, and the organization’s partnership with the Foster Grandparent Program.

“Our outreach is vital to our continued growth,” added Campbell. “As an agency, you must take advantage of every opportunity to speak, present materials, and educate the community on what you can offer that meets an individual’s needs. You must also listen to what other agencies are doing to keep up with trends, and the Aging in America Conference provides Senior Services Plus with the chance to learn from other facilities that are exploring fresh concepts and ideas.”

Care Transitions Coordinator Stacey Noble-Loveland presented a poster session to over 1,000 attendees on Wednesday, March 25. The poster identified how the program puts seniors in touch with resources that they need after being discharged from a hospital setting.

Noble-Loveland enthusiastically stated, “Having the opportunity to present on a national level gave me insight to what other organizations are doing around the country. I was able to make contact with several other Care Transitions programs and share the great things that our organization is accomplishing for seniors in our area. Being able to network with such a vast variety of professionals who work in the aging industry has expanded my knowledge and I am excited to bring back what I have learned to share with my co-workers at Senior Services Plus.”

The Care Transitions program is a 30-day program which has formed recent partnerships with local hospitals like OSF St. Anthony’s, Alton Memorial Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center, and Belleville Memorial Hospital. Noble-Loveland provides an evaluation upon discharge and assists the client with following discharge plans accordingly. A series of follow up phone calls take place after the in-home visit. This program works closely and receives all referrals directly from hospital discharge planners and social workers.

This year’s conference is not the first time Senior Services Plus has been recognized for being a leader in aging. In March 2014, Senior Services Plus presented at the American Society on Aging’s Aging in America Conference in San Diego, California.

Attendees of the conference, which took place at the Hyatt Regency Chicago Hotel & Conference Centers, included professionals from all 50 United States, Puerto Rico, and 15 international countries.

Senior Services Plus is a non-profit organization that has been providing services to seniors for over 42 years. Headquartered in Alton, Illinois, Senior Services Plus provides services to the entire St. Louis area in Illinois and Missouri. The agency’s services include: Home Care, Meals on Wheels, Wellness Center, Transportation services, Events & Activities, Travel Program, Foster Grandparent Program, Care Transitions, and Information & Assistance.

For more information, visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298.

