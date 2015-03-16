Safe Connections program will provide peace of mind within the home

On March 18, Senior Services Plus is proud to announce their recent partnership with Guardian Medical Monitoring. The Safe Connections program will offer Emergency Home Response Services available to any individual living in Madison, Macoupin, St. Clair, Jersey, or St. Louis County.

The Safe Connections program is available to both landline and cellular telephone systems. The average cost of this service is approximately $1 per day. As a special offer for the launch, customers' installation fee will be waived through June 1st, 2015, a savings of $30.

Article continues after sponsor message

The program provides 24-hour personal monitoring services for the client. If help is required, the individual can push a button on the pendant or on the console itself. A signal is sent to Guardian's Central Monitoring Station where highly trained operators will dispatch assistance via the subscriber's Emergency Contact designee and/or emergency services, if necessary.

Guardian Medical Monitor Operators stay on the phone with the individual until the designated help arrives.

For more information on Safe Connections, contact Senior Services Plus Representative Stacey Noble Loveland at 618-225-9919 or email guardian@seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this: