ALTON - Senior Services Plus is pleased to announce that Pam Kaizer has earned the distinction of President’s Club Executive Level with Collette Vacations.

This distinction entitles Pam to the ten day Exclusive President Club’s Annual Summit to be held March 2019. This summit will take place on a Rhine River Cruise. Congratulations Pam!

