Senior Services Plus is hosting an educational Medicare Seminar every Tuesday in April. These seminars are free and open to the public. Medicare beneficiaries, working professionals, students, and anyone interested in learning about Medicare are welcome to attend. No RSVP is required.

The next session will be held on April 21st from 10:00- 11:00am. Learn about Medicare and various prescription discount programs. Hear about programs that can save you money, along with tips and tools from a local pharmacist.

The final session will be held on April 28th from 4:00pm- 5:30pm. Attend Medicare 101: Hear the breakdown of the Medicare Monster. Learn about all the parts of Medicare, ways to save money, and hear tips from a local pharmacist. This information is a good review for those who have missed the other presentations and a good refresher for those who have.

All sessions will be held in multi-purpose room 1. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton, IL. For more information, call (618) 465-3298 ext. 110 or 115 or visit the agency's website, www.seniorservicesplus.org .

