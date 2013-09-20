Beginning September 23rd, Senior Services Plus’ WellnessCenter will be offering a free “Boot Camp in the Park”. Trainer Ben Bregenzer will teach the class, which will involve the use of body weight, partner-assisted exercises, and some agility training.

Classes take place Mondays and Wednesdays at GlazebrookPark, 1401 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. Each class is open to the public, begins at 5:00 p.m., and lasts approximately 45 minutes. The boot camp will continue through October 30th. In cases of inclement weather, the class will be cancelled.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some parts of the class will be circuit training, rotating through various exercises, including: push ups, sit-ups, jumping jacks, squats, and planks. A release form is required to participate.

Senior Services Plus’ WellnessCenter is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. They offer over a weight room, cardio room, and personal training program. Over 40 fitness classes are offered in their studio Monday through Friday. For more information, call 618-465-3298 extension 100 or visit seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this: