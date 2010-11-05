If you are suffering from a chronic illness such as arthritis, high blood pressure (hypertension), diabetes, or lung disease you know the day-to-day realities of managing your disease and balancing your life can be challenging. The goal of most people who suffer from a chronic disease is to live life as fully as possible. Research shows that taking control of your disease with “self management techniques” can improve the quality of your life. So put your self in charge of your illness and Stop Suffering Alone! Come meet other’s struggling with chronic disease issues, make new friends and get help managing all the struggles that each day can bring from dealing with a chronic illness.

Through a special grant provided through Illinois Area Agency on Aging a “Chronic Disease Self Management Workshop” will be provided at Senior Services Plus free of charge to individuals ages 18 and up. This program was developed by the Stanford Patient Education Research Center. The program is taught by certified instructors and is designed to give people suffering with chronic diseases and their caregivers the tools they need to cope with all the aspects of their disease. In the work shop students will discuss topics such as exercise, nutrition, stress management, communicating with medical providers and more. For more information, registration and other locations call Wellness Director, Maredith Harris at 618/465-3298.

Chronic Disease Self Management Workshop:

November 8, 2010 – December 13, 2010 from10:30am – 1:00pm

Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton, IL 62002

