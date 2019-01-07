ALTON - The new Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus is nearing completion with a grand opening planned at the end of January.

Featuring state-of-the-art equipment the 10,000-square-foot center will include several new pieces of cardio and weight equipment in addition to an indoor walking track and a 2,200 square foot exercise room for the 55 group fitness programs available.

Some of the new equipment will be used towards classes like the Rock Steady Boxing program which helps those suffering from issues such as Parkinson’s disease by working on muscular endurance and accuracy through non-contact boxing based fitness routines.

The official grand opening of the new Wellness Center is scheduled for Monday, February 4, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

