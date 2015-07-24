Senior Services Plus encourages you to walk with Team Captain Roger Brainerd as members of Team Red Metro East in the Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes on Saturday, September 19th, at SIU Edwardsville. Those who join Team Red Metro East will receive a free Chuck’s Boots draw string backpack on the day of the walk.

Register NOW for this one day signature fundraising event to benefit the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast or get your registration form from Roger Brainerd or Lucas Hale at Senior Services Plus Wellness Center. Every step you take helps you get healthier and every dollar you donate helps stop Diabetes.

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes begins and ends in Parking Lot A of the SIU Edwardsville Campus. The 1.5 and 3 mile Walk routes which are wide, flat, and partially shaded travel through the botanical Gardens , accommodates strollers, as well as wheelchairs, and is leashed dog friendly. Check-In begins at 8:30am, the Walk begins promptly at 10:00am and the event ends at Noon.

This family friendly Walk features a Kids Zone with jump house and the Children’s Hospital Mobile Intensive Care Unit Ambulance, special appearances by INDYCAR driver Charlie Kimball, Fred Bird, and The Arch 106.5 DJ’s Ricki and Brando. Lunch will be provided by Anton’s Concessions and Catering.

Walkers will have the opportunity to tell their personal story in the ‘Why I Walk Video’. Sponsors will share information and provide giveaways in vendor area, and health care specialists from Alton Memorial Hospital will provide screenings such as A1c, blood glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and BMI determination. Complimentary photos will be provided by Walgreens and TAPSNAP posted on Facebook.

“Hello, my name is Roger Brainerd, I am 74 years old and I live in Godfrey, IL. I am a member of Senior Services Plus (SSP) Wellness Center and utilize the services of personal training. I was diagnosed with Type II Diabetes in March 2013. This was the decision I faced—get busy living or stay busy dying!

After joining SSP’s Wellness Center, the trainer guided me along the path of weight loss and I am proud to be able to say that, with staff dedication and enthusiasm I have lost 50 pounds! I signed up for the G-F5 Program which ran from April 1-May 31st, 2013, hoping to lose 10 pounds during those two months. My trainer encouraged and motivated me each and every time I did weight resistance exercise training! Boy did it work!

I also met with a certified dietician who helped me with a proper diet which enabled me to accomplish my weight loss goals! Now you know the rest of my story! It’s all about commitment! You have to want to do it. It requires a mandatory lifestyle change! Exercise regularly and eat healthier—you will see amazing results! I did!

At 74 years old, this proves that you can teach an old dog new tricks! If I can do it—just about anyone can do it! God Bless Everyone, Especially Senior Services Plus”.

