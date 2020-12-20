ALTON - Are you suffering from dementia? Are you a caregiver for someone with memory loss? If so you can probably relate to the fact; that having this condition, or caring for someone with this condition, can have an isolating effect. Perhaps, you find it less appealing to socialize and easier to manage things on your own, without any other interactions? However, isolation has been shown to have many negative effects on a person’s health and well-being. The concept of the Memory Café was developed to combat isolation, and bring people together who are in these similar situations. The Memory Café is funded by a grant from Age Smart.

If you are suffering from isolation due to having dementia, or caring for someone who is, the Memory Café events are for you! If you’re the family caregiver, bring your loved one to join in on the conversation. SSP will be hosting these events virtually in 2021, allowing you to converse from the comfort of your own home.

Dates for this virtual meet-up are the following:

January: 13th at 1:30pm, 22nd at 11:00am

February 10th at 1:30pm, 26th at 11:00am

March: 10th at 1:30pm, 26th at 11:00am

April 14th at 1:30pm, 23rd at 11:00am

May 12th at 1:30pm, 28th at 11:00am

June 9th at 1:30pm, 25th, at 11:00am

July 14th at 1:30pm, 23rd at 11:00am

Aug 11th at 1:30pm, 27th at 11:00am

Sep 8th at 1:30pm, 24th at 11:00am

Oct 13th at 1:30pm, 22nd at 11:00am

Nov 10th at 1:30pm

Dec 8th at 1:30pm

To Register, Contact Gail Shaw at gshaw@stjohnscc.org

