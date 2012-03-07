Alton, IL March 7, 2012—Senior Services Plus, Inc. announced today that it will be holding Mayors For Meals Day as a part of its March For Meals campaign. Mayors from around the metropolitan area will be participating in the event to show their support for our community’s homebound and hungry seniors.

Senior Services Plus, Inc.’s Mayors For Meals Day event on Wednesday, March 21st, will include the meal preparation, meal transportation, and meal delivery.

“We are excited about having local elected officials participate in our Mayors for Meals Day event,” said John Becker Executive Director. “Our local Mayors have been involved with our program in the past and the national Mayors For Meals Day is an excellent way to continue our relationship.”

March For Meals is a national campaign during the month of March, initiated by the Meals On Wheels Association of America (MOWAA), which seeks to raise awareness of senior hunger and to encourage action on the part of the local community.

This year, Meals On Wheels programs across the country are also celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the inclusion of Senior Nutrition Programs in the Older Americans Act (OAA). The OAA is the primary piece of federal legislation that authorizes and supports vital nutrition services, both congregate and Meals On Wheels, to Americans age 60 and older.

“We thank these local leaders for stepping up to the plate and joining our mission to end senior hunger in America by the year 2020,” said MOWAA President and CEO Enid Borden. “Meals On Wheels programs are on the front lines of our battle and need support from elected leaders to continue providing the nutritious meals and human contact that our seniors so desperately depend on.”

Senior nutrition programs across the United States, like Senior Services Plus, Inc., promote March For Meals in their local communities through public events, partnerships with local businesses, volunteer recruitment and fundraising initiatives. Mayors For Meals Day is a component of March For Meals that utilizes the involvement of local Mayors and other local elected officials.

About Senior Services Plus Inc. Meals On Wheels Program:

Senior Services Plus, Inc. Meals On Wheels program delivers over 600 meals to homebound seniors in 22 townships and cities throughout Madison and St. Clair counties each day. That is over 156,000 meals each year. In some parts of our service area we have partnered with local businesses, like Walgreens, to bring home delivered prescriptions to our seniors on Meals On Wheels. Senior Services Plus, Inc. Meals On Wheels program services Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois.

About Meals On Wheels Association of America:

The Meals On Wheels Association of America (MOWAA) is the oldest and largest national organization in the United States representing those programs that provide meals to people in need. MOWAA’s mission is to end senior hunger by 2020. To obtain more information about MOWAA or to locate a local Meals On Wheels program, visit the MOWAA website at www.mowaa.org.

