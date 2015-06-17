Funding for the 13th Annual Awareness Campaign Made Possible by Subaru of America, Inc.’s “Share the Love” Event

ALTON – Senior Services Plus, Inc. is proud to announce that it has received a $1,750 grant from Meals on Wheels America for its participation in the 13th Annual March for Meals campaign. This year’s grants were made possible through the generosity of Subaru of America, Inc. and its seventh annual “Share the Love” event. During the event, Subaru donated $250 to the owner’s choice of participating charities for every new vehicle purchased or leased.

“These funds are very much appreciated and will help our agency serve many hungry seniors in our area,” said Executive Director John Becker. “Right now our agency is delivering meals to over 650 seniors who depend on us to survive”.

Throughout the month of March, Senior Services Plus reached out to many local elected officials inviting them to deliver for the Meals on Wheels program. The organization also hosted a fundraiser concert in partnership with Jeri Parks of Coldwell Banker Paslay Realtors.

In total, $370,250 is being granted to 258 local Meals on Wheels programs and two Meals on Wheels America-affiliated State Associations based on their March for Meals efforts.

“The March for Meals grant program is our way of recognizing local programs for bolstering the dynamic and effective partnership between Meals on Wheels and the businesses, organizations, governments and volunteers who provide critical support within their communities,” said Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander. “In addition to mobilizing nearly 400 local Meals on Wheels celebrations across the country, we commemorated the month by releasing the findings of a groundbreaking research study proving that Meals on Wheels delivers so much more than just a meal.”



The annual March for Meals campaign is an effort led by Meals on Wheels America to present opportunities for volunteers, businesses and governments to support seniors in a variety of ways that make communities stronger, safer and healthier. For more information, visit marchformeals.com.

About Senior Services Plus, Inc.

Senior Services Plus is a local non-profit agency serving more than 650 meals each day in Madison and St. Clair counties. The agency is located in Alton, Illinois and has been serving senior citizens since 1973 through a network of volunteers and dedicated staff. Offering many other programs and services, the agency continues to provide for the most in need individuals.

About Meals on Wheels America (formerly Meals On Wheels Association of America)

Meals on Wheels America is the oldest and largest national organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network exists in virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

