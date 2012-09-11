Senior Services Plus, Inc. Open House Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton-Senior Services Plus would like to say thank you to everyone who attended this years Fall Open House at our senior center in Alton. This year we had over 150 people come though our doors to tour our facility and learn about our programs and services that we provide to the riverbend area. Many of the people that tour the facility had never been there before. Visitors enjoyed a Free Brunch and demonstrations from our fitness instructors. Representatives from our various departments such as: Home Care, Meals On Wheels, Information & Assistance, Trips, and Foster Grandparent Program were on hand to provide information to visitors about their program. Event the Mayor of Alton stopped by to tour the facility. “This was a great opportunity for us to show everyone how much we have grown the past few years.” Said Executive Director John Becker. Other events happening at Senior Services Plus this month are the Zumbathon on September 23rd. For more information go to www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip