Senior Services Plus on Wednesday, January 9th opened their doors to the public for their annual Wellness Center Open House.  There were over 150 attendees who enjoyed: food, tours, program and services information, door prizes, health & wellness demonstrations, and entertainment by the Harman Brothers.  SeniorServicesPlusWellnessCenter features: State-of-the-art fitness equipment, over 40 fitness classes a week, and certified personal trainers.  SeniorServicesPlusWellnessCenter is open to ages 16 and older, offers affordable rates, and is a Silver Sneakers Location. 

