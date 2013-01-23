Senior Services Plus, Inc. Annual Wellness Center Open House 2013
Senior Services Plus on Wednesday, January 9th opened their doors to the public for their annual Wellness Center Open House. There were over 150 attendees who enjoyed: food, tours, program and services information, door prizes, health & wellness demonstrations, and entertainment by the Harman Brothers. SeniorServicesPlusWellnessCenter features: State-of-the-art fitness equipment, over 40 fitness classes a week, and certified personal trainers. SeniorServicesPlusWellnessCenter is open to ages 16 and older, offers affordable rates, and is a Silver Sneakers Location.
