The water may be rising but so is the need to feed area seniors. SSP is making a big change to make sure the show will go on! The 4th annual Feed The Need Concert has moved from the Alton Amphitheater to the Alton Square Mall on June 8th by the old Sears store behind Andy’s Auto Body. This venue provides seating for 4,000 so we have plenty of space to accommodate everyone in the community. “We felt after careful consideration that it is incredibly important to make sure we have the event as planned this Saturday.” announced Jonathan Becker, SSP Executive Director. We are extremely grateful for the support from Sara Bolyard, the Alton Square Mall manager who reacted within one hour of our request to provide space for the event. The SSP Feed The Need concert is our one and only fundraising event for Meals On Wheels and with this year’s federal sequester cuts this year’s event is more critical than ever. It is definitely going to cost us more because we have to rent a stage and generators which is an additional $5,000 dollars this year which will have to be made up by ticket sales. All of the acts including Marty Stuart and the Harmon’s are scheduled to appear and all food and merchandise vendors will be there as well. We want to thank the Mayors office for also supporting this quick change in the venue but we are asking for public support to buy a ticket and come out and see some great acts.

There are a lot of events and activities being canceled this weekend due to the flood, however, we are expecting wonderful weather the day of the concert. Meals On Wheels serves low income seniors that have no access to a nutritious, hot meal. This meal and the visit provided by the staff or volunteer that delivers it may be the only interaction this person may have. This program depends on the continued support of the community. Our sponsors have been fantastic and we plead with you to join us in this crucial effort. Tickets are on sale at SSP, online at www.seniorservicesplus.org and at Jerseyville State Bank.

Article continues after sponsor message

SSP is asking everyone to join us Saturday for a great cause and event. Please call (618) 465-3298 if you need more information.

More like this:

Related Video: