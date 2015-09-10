On Thursday, September 17th at 12:00 p.m., Senior Services Plus will be hosting a webinar for the American Society on Aging for senior service providers nationwide.

The webinar, titled “Learning to Recognize and Resolve Barriers that Prevent Consumers from Accessing Services”, will explain to other service organizations how to make an effort to serve more senior citizens.

According to Executive Director of Senior Services Plus Jonathan Becker, “Our agency is honored to participate in this national webinar and be recognize as a leader in aging. We hope to be sharing information on our model so other senior centers and aging providers can use our model to improve their own. We strive to maintain and grow our programs and this is an opportunity for us to show exactly how we have been able to do so.”

Events & Activities Coordinator Kim Campbell and Information and Assistance Coordinator Kelly Chapman will share how Senior Services Plus works to overcome physical, economic, and social barriers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This webinar will provide chances for smaller organizations to utilize resources they may not realize are available,” Becker explained. “They will learn about how our facility forms partnerships with other organizations in an effort to meet the needs of the aging population.”

The webinar will also spotlight the agency’s outreach into surrounding counties including congregate dining sites, fitness class offerings, homecare services, “Taking it on the Road” with Information and Assistance, and the organization’s partnership with the Foster Grandparent Program.

Members of the American Society on Aging are able to view the webinar for free, and non-members can register for a $99 fee. For more information on attending the webinar, visit www.asaging.org/web-seminars.

Senior Services Plus is a non-profit organization that has been providing services to seniors for over 42 years. Headquartered in Alton, Illinois, Senior Services Plus provides services to the entire St. Louis area in Illinois and Missouri. The agency’s services include: Home Care, Meals on Wheels, Wellness Center, Transportation services, Events & Activities, Travel Program, Foster Grandparent Program, Care Transitions, and Information & Assistance.

For more information on the agency, visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298.

More like this: