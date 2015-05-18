On Wednesday, May 27, 2015, Senior Services Plus will host a ‘Way Back to Wellness’ event in celebration of the 22nd Annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day. The event is designed to encourage physical and mental activity among senior citizens. Studies have shown that there is a 46% lower risk of developing dementia in individuals who utilize high mental activity levels. Regular exercise reduces the risk of chronic illnesses.

The ‘Way Back to Wellness’ event will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a Classic Car Display in front of the center. Classic cars and trucks will be on display from 10:00am- 1:00pm. Mental and physical activity “stations” and information booths will be available on the inside of the building with giveaways and door prizes available.

A guest speaker, John Grizzle, will speak from 10:30am-11:00am on his accomplishment of running marathons in all 50 states. From 11:15am-11:45am, spotlights will be presented on SSP’s fitness classes, class instructors and personal trainers. Fitness Class demonstrations will take place in the School House Grill from 12:00pm – 1:00pm.

Throughout the event, information will be available on how to relieve stress, become a volunteer, maintain memory skills, and gain knowledge about computer technology. “Stations” will also showcase the GET FIT personal training program, GET FIT meal plan program, and nutritional counseling program available at Senior Services Plus. Tours of the Wellness Center and Senior Services Plus will be available throughout the event.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more info, visit seniorservicesplus.org or call Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

