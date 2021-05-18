ALTON - Senior Services Plus hosted a pair of important events in the past four days - the first a Community Day and on Tuesday morning, a Drive-Thru Community Health Fair. The events were drive-thru because of COVID-19 restrictions for Senior Services Plus.

On Tuesday, those who participated received a bag donated by Ameren Illinois and participating health fair vendors with materials inside.

Senior Services Plus spokesperson Debbie Frakes said the Tuesday event was well attended. Big Papa G provided entertainment and lightened spirits, Frakes said.

She said Papa G’s dancing immediately sparked smiles on the faces of those who participated in the drive-thru.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido attended the event and said the police department has partnered with Senior Services Plus for a variety of different events and for community awareness.

“We just love partnering with people in our community,” Pulido said.

The Community Health Fair included raffle tickets to prizes donated by vendors. The School House Grill provided food that was delivered to vehicles.

